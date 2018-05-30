Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Earns win against Baltimore
Hellickson (2-0) earned the victory Tuesday against the Orioles by allowing two earned runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.
Hellickson had a full week to recover from the blister that forced him to exit his start last week, and he maintained the quality form he's kept all season. The 31-year-old has yet to allow more than two runs in a start in 2018, but has also only completed six innings one time. Hellickson has a 2.30 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB over 43 innings, and is next slated to start in Atlanta on Sunday.
