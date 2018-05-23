Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Exits with blister Tuesday
Hellickson (finger) left Tuesday's win over the Padres with a blister on his throwing hand, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson did not factor in the decision Tuesday after exiting with one out in the sixth inning, having allowing one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts. The Nationals believe the issue to be minor, but it's still worth monitoring the 31-year-old's status as he nears his next scheduled start against the Orioles next Tuesday.
