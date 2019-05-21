Hellickson expects his shoulder strain to cause him to miss just one start, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Hellickson landed on the injured list Tuesday but played catch the same day, so a brief absence does seem to be a possibility. He's reportedly been dealing with the injury since spring training and decided he needed to skip a start in order to heal. His 8.25 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over his last three starts may have played a part in that decision.