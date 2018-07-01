Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Fails to finish fifth in defeat
Hellickson (2-1) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
A third-inning Odubel Herrera home run and fourth-inning RBI doubles from Jorge Alfaro and Aaron Altherr accounted for the trio of tallies against the returning righty, who recorded a strike on just 57 of 98 pitches. Hellickson draws a more favorable opponent (the Marlins) for his next scheduled outing Thursday. He's pitching over his head a bit with his 2.63 ERA but has displayed sparkling control and command (7.1 K/9, 1.5 BB/9) that justify trusting him for the near future in deeper fantasy setups.
