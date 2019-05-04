Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Fans nine in no-decision
Hellickson didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine across 5.1 innings.
Hellickson settled in nicely after allowing a first-inning homer to Jean Segura, retiring 15 of the next 17 batters -- a season-high nine via strikeout -- before surrendering a single to Segura with one out in the sixth inning and subsequently getting the hook. The right-hander had thrown just 79 pitches, though the decision was made to prevent Hellickson from facing the heart of Philadelphia's order a third time through. Rhys Hoskins ultimately homered off Dan Jennings to bring in Segura, leaving Hellickson with two earned runs on the day. Hellickson will carry a 5.33 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Brewers.
