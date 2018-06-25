Hellickson (hamstring) felt fine after making a rehab start Sunday and believes he is ready to rejoin the Nationals' rotation, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

While Hellickson is optimistic about making his next start with the Nationals, it should be noted he was tagged for 11 earned runs over just 4.2 innings during Sunday's outing. Hellickson noted he felt strong Sunday, but he also noted his command was off and teams do not typically activate players after outings like that, so it would hardly be surprising if he makes at least one more start in the minors before rejoining the big club.