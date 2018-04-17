Hellickson got a no-decision in Washington's 8-6 victory over the Mets on Monday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Making his first start of the year for the Nationals, Hellickson managed to limit the damage to two earned runs but he couldn't quite make it out of the fourth inning and ultimately didn't factor into the decision. Hellickson is coming off a rough campaign where he had a 5.43 ERA and his spot in Washington's rotation should be considered on tenuous ground until he pitches well enough to definitively lock it down - both factors that are working against his prospects of being a viable fantasy option.