Hellickson (5-2) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday;s doubleheader against the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings while striking out three in a 6-2 victory.

Both runs scored on solo homers, but Hellickson was otherwise able to limit the damage against him, throwing 71 pitches (49 strikes) before making his exit. He'll carry a 3.56 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Cubs.