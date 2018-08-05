Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Grabs win in nightcap against Reds
Hellickson (5-2) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday;s doubleheader against the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings while striking out three in a 6-2 victory.
Both runs scored on solo homers, but Hellickson was otherwise able to limit the damage against him, throwing 71 pitches (49 strikes) before making his exit. He'll carry a 3.56 ERA into his next outing Friday on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tabbed with second loss•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Takes no-decision•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses strong outing•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Allows two hits Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shelled by Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Dealing with illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...