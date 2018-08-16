Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Headed for MRI
Hellickson (wrist) will undergo an MRI on his wrist, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson was seen with his wrist wrapped Thursday after suffering the injuring during a collision at home plate Tuesday. Initial X-rays came back negative, but the Nationals want to send him for additional tests to make sure the right-hander isn't dealing with anything more serious. The team is refraining from sending him to the disabled list at this point in case he improves quickly.
