Hellickson (wrist) will undergo an MRI on his wrist, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Hellickson was seen with his wrist wrapped Thursday after suffering the injuring during a collision at home plate Tuesday. Initial X-rays came back negative, but the Nationals want to send him for additional tests to make sure the right-hander isn't dealing with anything more serious. The team is refraining from sending him to the disabled list at this point in case he improves quickly.

