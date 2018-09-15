Hellickson exited Saturday's game against the Braves after injuring his wrist while swinging, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson had only just returned from a month-long absence due to a right wrist sprain. Prior to the injury, he'd thrown three innings, allowing one unearned run on a pair of hits and one walk, striking out one. He will not factor into the decision.

