Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: In line to start Saturday
Hellickson (hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list to start Saturday in Philadelphia, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
He strained his hamstring on June 3, and will throw a regular between-starts bullpen session this week before taking the ball this weekend against the Phillies. Hellickson has a 2.28 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season. Regression is clearly coming to some extent, but given his team context, Hellickson has a chance to remain relevant in mixed leagues the rest of the way.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set to rejoin big league rotation•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Feels ready to rejoin rotation•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Ticketed for rehab start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set to make rehab start this weekend•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Inching closer towards return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...