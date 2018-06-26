Hellickson (hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list to start Saturday in Philadelphia, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

He strained his hamstring on June 3, and will throw a regular between-starts bullpen session this week before taking the ball this weekend against the Phillies. Hellickson has a 2.28 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season. Regression is clearly coming to some extent, but given his team context, Hellickson has a chance to remain relevant in mixed leagues the rest of the way.