Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Inching closer towards return
Hellickson (hamstring) fielded grounders and covered the bases with no issues Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson threw a pair of successful bullpen sessions Thursday and Saturday, and the right-hander suggested that Monday's workout was "probably the last step." If Hellickson doesn't need a rehab start -- as he suggests -- he could rejoin the big-league rotation as early as Tuesday, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. The 31-year-old compiled a 2.28 ERA across nine starts prior to landing on the disabled list near the start of June.
