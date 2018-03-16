Hellickson signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Hellickson endured a tough 2017 campaign in which he amassed a 5.43 ERA in 30 starts between the Phillies and Orioles. He'll now head to the Nationals after spending much of the offseason without a team. The 30-year-old poses as an option to act as a back-end starter, but with A.J. Cole and Erick Fedde also vying for the fifth starter role, it could be tough to build up enough spring innings for Hellickson to grab the role.