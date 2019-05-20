Hellickson (2-3) ceded three runs on four hits and three walks in three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out one batter while throwing only 30 of his 64 pitches for strikes.

Hellickson displayed little command or control on the evening, issuing at least three free passes for the third straight start and serving up a home run in his sixth consecutive outing. The 32-year-old is sitting on a 6.23 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 39 innings this season and could be in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot if he turns in another stinker during his upcoming turn against the lowly Marlins next weekend.