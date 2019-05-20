Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Lasts three innings in loss
Hellickson (2-3) ceded three runs on four hits and three walks in three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out one batter while throwing only 30 of his 64 pitches for strikes.
Hellickson displayed little command or control on the evening, issuing at least three free passes for the third straight start and serving up a home run in his sixth consecutive outing. The 32-year-old is sitting on a 6.23 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 39 innings this season and could be in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot if he turns in another stinker during his upcoming turn against the lowly Marlins next weekend.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Coughs up grand slam•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Gives up two more homers•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Yields six runs•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Gives up five runs•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Carried to win by offense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...