Hellickson exited Tuesday's game against San Diego with an apparent hand injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Hellickson was effective once again Tuesday night, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk prior to leaving with one out in the sixth inning. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but manager Davey Martinez and the athletic trainer appeared to be checking out the 31-year-old's throwing hand prior to removing him from the game.