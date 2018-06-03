Hellickson was removed from Sunday's game against the Braves after suffering an apparent right hamstring injury in the first inning, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Hellickson was able to record just one out Sunday as he appeared to strain his right hamstring while running to cover first base on a groundball hit by Ozzie Albies. The Nationals haven't revealed the specifics of the injury, but it sure appeared to be of the strained hamstring variety, which would undoubtedly require a trip to the disabled list. The recently-recalled Jefry Rodriguez was summoned in relief following Hellickson's removal. We'll await word of his official diagnosis.