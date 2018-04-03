Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Makes extended spring training start
Hellickson made an extended spring training start Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals hope to get him up to 80 or 90 pitches in extended spring. Once he's fully up to speed, he could join the big-league roster, either as a long reliever or as a fifth starter in place of A.J. Cole.
