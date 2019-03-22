Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: May stay back in Florida
Hellickson may not travel north with the team immediately in an effort to stay on schedule and continue to face live hitters Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson likely made his final exhibition start Thursday, capping off a strong spring training by throwing five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and three walks. He will begin the season as the team's fifth starter, a role he also occupied last season, racking up a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 91.1 innings of work.
