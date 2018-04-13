Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Nearing full return to action
Hellickson is almost ready for full-time starting duty, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The veteran has made starts at extended spring training and continues to throw side sessions, but it seems like he's built up his pitch count enough to push for a big-league rotation spot. It's unclear if he'll take A.J. Cole's spot in the rotation or not given the latter's improvement in his most recent appearance. However, things should clear up as Cole's next turn in the rotation approaches.
