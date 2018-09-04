Manager Dave Martinez said Hellickson (wrist) will throw a simulated game soon, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Hellickson threw another bullpen session Tuesday, and he should be cleared to face live hitters in the coming days assuming he checks out OK. Martinez didn't offer a possible return date for Hellickson, stating that the Nationals will determine his spot in the rotation once he's healthy.

