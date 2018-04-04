Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Next start tabbed for Saturday
Hellickson will make his next minor-league start Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
There has been some confusion as to where Hellickson will pitch, but he is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Saturday in preparation for his 2018 debut.
