Hellickson isn't listed among the Nationals' probable starters for the three-game series with the Dodgers over the weekend and could be available out of the bullpen for at least Friday's contest, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hellickson, who tossed five innings of one-run ball against the Diamondbacks in his last appearance May 13, will miss out on a start this week after the Nationals were off the schedule Monday and had Wednesday's game against the Yankees postponed due to rain. The postponement resulted in Max Scherzer getting pushed back in the schedule to start Friday's series opener versus Los Angeles, with Tanner Roark and Stephen Strasburg set to follow him in order. It's likely that Hellickson's next turn through the rotation will come Tuesday against the Padres at Nationals Park.