Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Opening season in bullpen
Manager Dave Martinez said Hellickson will begin the season as a long-reliever, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals don't need a fifth starter until April 10 thanks to a few early off days, so Hellickson will open the season in a long relief role before joining Washington's rotation the second time through. The right-hander posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 91.1 innings as the team's fifth starter last season.
