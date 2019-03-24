Manager Dave Martinez said Hellickson will begin the season as a long-reliever, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals don't need a fifth starter until April 10 thanks to a few early off days, so Hellickson will open the season in a long relief role before joining Washington's rotation the second time through. The right-hander posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 91.1 innings as the team's fifth starter last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...