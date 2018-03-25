The Nationals released Hellickson on Saturday and re-signed him to a minor-league contract, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This was Washington's plan all along, as the club's choice to release Hellickson allows the club to avoid paying him the retention bonus he would have been owed had he been kept past Saturday on his original contract. Hellickson, who tossed four innings of one-run ball in his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Marlins, will likely remain with the Nationals at extended spring training for another week or so to build up to a starter's workload. Once the Nationals determine he's ready to go, Hellickson could be added to the 40-man roster and replace A.J. Cole as the team's fifth starter.