Hellickson will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the right hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson faced just two hitters before departing Sunday when he pulled his hamstring after attempting to snag a high throw from Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds. The right-hander expressed optimism after the contest that the injury wasn't a significant one, but a timeline for his return -- as well as a decision on a disabled-list stint -- likely won't be known until after the MRI results are read. With four off days over the next two weeks, the Nationals could get by with a four-man rotation until June 19 in the event Hellickson requires some time off.