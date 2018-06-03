Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Requires MRI for hamstring injury
Hellickson will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the right hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson faced just two hitters before departing Sunday when he pulled his hamstring after attempting to snag a high throw from Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds. The right-hander expressed optimism after the contest that the injury wasn't a significant one, but a timeline for his return -- as well as a decision on a disabled-list stint -- likely won't be known until after the MRI results are read. With four off days over the next two weeks, the Nationals could get by with a four-man rotation until June 19 in the event Hellickson requires some time off.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Earns win against Baltimore•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Exits with blister Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: No start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...