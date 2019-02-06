Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Returns to Washington
Hellickson agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was a big part of the Nationals rotation last season, compiling a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP to go with a 65:20 K:BB in 91.1 innings. Hellickson will return to the nation's capital with an eye on building off last season's success. He'll presumably slide in as one of the team's back-end rotation options as long as he can perform in a similar, passible manner like last season while fending off the likes of Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Vidal Nuno for the fifth starter spot.
