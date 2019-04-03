Hellickson gave up two runs on three hits in two innings of relief during Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

His 2019 debut will live in infamy for Nats fans, as Hellickson served up a massive homer to Bryce Harper in the superstar's return to D.C. The veteran right-hander is set to join the rotation when the team needs a fifth starter April 10 -- in a road rematch with the Phillies.