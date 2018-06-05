Hellickson (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Hellickson exited his previous start with a hamstring injury after facing just two hitters, and a subsequent MRI determined the issue is serious enough to require a stint on the disabled list. This is a tough break for the Nationals and Hellickson, as the 31-year-old had compiled a solid 2.28 and 0.92 WHIP across nine starts (43.1 innings) prior to suffering the injury. The veteran will be eligible to return June 15, though it's unclear if he'll be ready by then. In the meantime, with four off days over the next two weeks, the Nationals could get by with a four-man rotation until June 19 if they choose.