Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Sent to DL with hamstring injury
Hellickson (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson exited his previous start with a hamstring injury after facing just two hitters, and a subsequent MRI determined the issue is serious enough to require a stint on the disabled list. This is a tough break for the Nationals and Hellickson, as the 31-year-old had compiled a solid 2.28 and 0.92 WHIP across nine starts (43.1 innings) prior to suffering the injury. The veteran will be eligible to return June 15, though it's unclear if he'll be ready by then. In the meantime, with four off days over the next two weeks, the Nationals could get by with a four-man rotation until June 19 if they choose.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Requires MRI for hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Earns win against Baltimore•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Exits with blister Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves Tuesday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start