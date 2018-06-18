Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set for sim game Tuesday
Manager Davey Martinez said Hellickson (hamstring) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson will take the next step in his rehab after getting through a pair of bullpen sessions and some fielding drills with no issues. The Nationals will reevaluate him following Tuesday's simulated outing, after which a more concrete return date should come into focus. If all goes well, the 31-year-old could potentially return over the weekend. Hellickson has been sidelined since June 5 with a strained hamstring.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Inching closer towards return•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses bullpen Monday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Doing light throwing•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Sent to DL with hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Requires MRI for hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start