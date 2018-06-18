Manager Davey Martinez said Hellickson (hamstring) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson will take the next step in his rehab after getting through a pair of bullpen sessions and some fielding drills with no issues. The Nationals will reevaluate him following Tuesday's simulated outing, after which a more concrete return date should come into focus. If all goes well, the 31-year-old could potentially return over the weekend. Hellickson has been sidelined since June 5 with a strained hamstring.

