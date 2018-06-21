Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set to make rehab start this weekend
Hellickson (hamstring) will pitch in a minor-league game this weekend, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson will likely only need the one rehab appearance after tossing a simulated game Tuesday. If all goes well this weekend, expect to see Hellickson back in the Nationals' rotation for the series against Philadelphia at the end of June.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Inching closer towards return•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses bullpen Monday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Doing light throwing•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Sent to DL with hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Requires MRI for hamstring injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart