Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Sharp in spring debut
Hellickson struck out four and allowed one run on three hits and a walk over four innings in Friday's split-squad game against the Marlins.
It was his first game action of the spring, and the 30-year-old looked good against a less-than-intimidating Miami lineup. Hellickson won't be ready for Opening Day after signing with the Nats a week ago, but Friday's performance suggests he isn't too far behind the rest of the staff. Whether he gets a chance to fill a rotation spot will depend on how A.J. Cole looks through his first few turns rather than anything Hellickson does on the mound, but the veteran could still get back to the majors in a long-relief role even if Cole doesn't stumble.
