Hellickson surrendered nine runs -- eight earned -- over 4.0 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Marlins. He rang up two strikeouts and one walk across 75 pitches.

It was reported before his start that Hellickson was dealing with an illness, but he was still able to take the mound. Unfortunately, his effectiveness was sapped as he was tagged repeatedly by a subpar Marlins lineup. He struggled to miss bats and allowed two home runs to fall into what looked like an insurmountable deficit by the time his start was over. Hellickson has gone less than five innings in each of his first two starts since coming off the DL.