Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Hellickson (shoulder) moved to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson landed on the injured list in late May with shoulder tendinitis. He originally expected a brief absence but was promptly shut down from throwing and will apparently miss quite a while. He won't be eligible to return until late July at the earliest.
