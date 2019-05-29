Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shut down from throwing
Hellickson (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson continued playing catch after landing on the injured list last week with shoulder tendinitis, but he failed to show improvement with each throwing session, prompting the Nationals to temporarily shut him down. It remains to be seen how this setback will affect his return date; look for an updated timetable for his return to emerge once he's cleared to resume throwing again.
