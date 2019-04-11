Hellickson (1-0) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Phillies.

Hellickson was given an early three-run cushion, and he took advantage by working fairly efficiently. His only trouble came in the fifth inning, when he walked two batters and allowed a hit prior to working out of the jam. His six strikeouts were uncharacteristic, and his six swinging strikes are indicative that a strikeout per inning isn't likely to be his new norm.