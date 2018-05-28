Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Slated to start Tuesday
Hellickson (finger) is listed as the Nationals' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hellickson exited his previous outing May 22 against the Padres with a blister on his throwing hand, but with a full week to recover from the issue, it appears he'll be ready to take the hill when his next turn through the rotation comes up. The fact that Hellickson wasn't been placed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend implies that he experienced no complications with the blister while completing his usual pre-start bullpen session.
