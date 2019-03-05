Hellickson gave up a run on two hits while striking out four over three innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The veteran right-hander is set to begin the season as the Nats' fifth starter after posting a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 19 starts for Washington in 2018. Hellickson's lack of strikeouts limits his fantasy ceiling, and the organization has options for his rotation spot if he falters -- notably Joe Ross and Erick Fedde -- but the potent offense backing him should give Hellickson some streaming appeal.