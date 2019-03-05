Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Solid spring outing against Marlins
Hellickson gave up a run on two hits while striking out four over three innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
The veteran right-hander is set to begin the season as the Nats' fifth starter after posting a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 19 starts for Washington in 2018. Hellickson's lack of strikeouts limits his fantasy ceiling, and the organization has options for his rotation spot if he falters -- notably Joe Ross and Erick Fedde -- but the potent offense backing him should give Hellickson some streaming appeal.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Inside track on rotation spot•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Returns to Washington•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Done for season after wrist injury•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Hurts wrist while swinging•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Draws start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Back from injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...