Hellickson will start Monday's game against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Rather than send A.J. Cole to the mound, Hellickson will make his first start of the season Monday. Hellickson started a combined 30 games between the Phillies and Orioles last year, over which he posted a lofty 5.43 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He'll be recalled prior to Monday's game, at which point the Nationals will announce a corresponding move.