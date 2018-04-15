Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Starting Monday against Mets
Hellickson will start Monday's game against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Rather than send A.J. Cole to the mound, Hellickson will make his first start of the season Monday. Hellickson started a combined 30 games between the Phillies and Orioles last year, over which he posted a lofty 5.43 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He'll be recalled prior to Monday's game, at which point the Nationals will announce a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Nearing full return to action•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Next start tabbed for Saturday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Starting season at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Another spring start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Makes extended spring training start•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Released and re-signed•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...