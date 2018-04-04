Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Starting season at Double-A
Hellickson will likely make his next start with Double-A Harrisburg, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander is listed on the Senators' Opening Day roster, making it apparent that he'll spend a bit of time there while building up his inning count rather than extended spring training as previously reported. No word has come forth as to how many tune-up starts Hellickson will make before potentially joining the Nationals, though he does appear to have a good shot at being the team's fifth starter given A.J. Cole's struggles in his first start.
