Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Stuck with another no-decision
Hellickson allowed two runs on five hits and a walk across 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He struck out one.
The veteran right-hander pitched to a lot of contact Saturday, as he got the hook in the sixth inning after having tossed just 57 pitches. After allowing no home runs through his first 13 innings of the season, Hellickson served up a pair of solo shots to David Peralta in the fourth and sixth inning, which accounted for all of the damage against him. He has yet to make it out of the sixth inning in all three of his starts this season, and while he owns a serviceable 4.11 ERA, his 9:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings doesn't do much to move the fantasy needle. Hellickson, who hasn't received a decision through three starts, will look to pick up his first win of the year when he makes his next start, which is set for Thursday against the Pirates.
