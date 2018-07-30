Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tabbed with second loss
Hellickson (4-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits while fanning four across 4.2 innings Sunday as he was saddled with the loss against Miami.
Hellickson surrendered a run in both the second and third innings, but his outing fell apart in the fifth when the Marlins plated three. Through five starts in July, the 31-year-old has given up 15 runs over 24.2 innings with 18 strikeouts, so he'll look to turn it around in August following a disappointing month.
