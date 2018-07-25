Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Takes no-decision
Hellickson allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings against the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out three and walking one in a no-decision.
Hellickson had a scoreless outing into the fifth inning before allowing an RBI groundout to Eric Thames and a two-run homer to Christian Yelich. Hellickson threw 79 pitches (55 for strikes) in Tuesday's outing and has not thrown over 80 pitches in his last four consecutive starts. The righty carries a 3.44 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 52:13 K:BB in 68 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Marlins in Miami.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses strong outing•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Allows two hits Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shelled by Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Dealing with illness•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Fails to finish fifth in defeat•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Activated, starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...