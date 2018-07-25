Hellickson allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings against the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out three and walking one in a no-decision.

Hellickson had a scoreless outing into the fifth inning before allowing an RBI groundout to Eric Thames and a two-run homer to Christian Yelich. Hellickson threw 79 pitches (55 for strikes) in Tuesday's outing and has not thrown over 80 pitches in his last four consecutive starts. The righty carries a 3.44 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 52:13 K:BB in 68 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Marlins in Miami.