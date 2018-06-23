Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Ticketed for rehab start Sunday
Hellickson (hamstring) will make a rehab start for High-A Potomoc on Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander is set to throw about 85 pitches, putting him on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation as soon as Friday against the Phillies. Hellickson made nine starts this season before straining his hamstring, posting an outstanding 2.28 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 34:6 K:BB through 43.1 innings.
