Hellickson (1-0) struck out eight and walked zero in Tuesday's win over the Padres, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings on just two hits.

Hellickson had a perfect game through six innings, and opened the seventh by allowing a base hit to Travis Jankowski. Hellickson has now thrown back-to-back scoreless outings, going a combined 12.1 innings while allowing only five hits. The eight strikeouts were a season-high, and the right-hander now has 21 strikeouts against just four walks in 27.2 innings. Next up will be a start against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.