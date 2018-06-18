Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses bullpen Monday
Hellickson (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
It was Hellickson's second bullpen session since landing on the disabled list with a hamstring injury near the start of June. The right-hander also did some fielding and covered the bases with no issues. The expectation is that Hellickson will be reevaluated in the coming days before the Nationals determine the next step in his rehab.
