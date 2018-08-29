Hellickson (wrist) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session consisting of fastballs and changeups Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson remains unable to throw any breaking balls at this time due to lingering soreness but the right-hander said he felt "really good" following Wednesday's session. He will likely throw another bullpen session while attempting to incorporate some curveballs into his progression this weekend.

