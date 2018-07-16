Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses strong outing
Hellickson (4-1) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while fanning six across six innings as he notched the victory Sunday against the Mets.
Hellickson has been brilliant over his last two starts, surrendering just one run on four hits over 11 innings while striking out nine. He'll attempt to sustain his recent success in the second half, as he enters the All-Star break with a 3.29 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 49:12 K:BB over 63 innings.
