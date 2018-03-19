Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day
Hellickson is "way behind" the rest of the Nationals' pitchers and is likely to remain in extended spring training to start the season, the Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson was a late addition to the Nationals, only joining the team as a non-roster invitee on March 16. He'll get up to speed in extended spring training before joining the team in the bullpen or as a fifth starter.
