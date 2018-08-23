Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Weeks away from returning
Hellickson said Thursday that his wrist remains too sore to throw breaking balls but hopes to return to the mound before the end of the season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson added that he has resumed throwing a little in recent days but can't get any torque on the ball to throw off-speed pitches, which indicates that the wrist requires more time to heal. The manner in which he stated that he hopes to return before the end of the year implies that he will remain sidelined for at least another couple weeks, so don't expect to see him back in action until mid-September at the earliest.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: DL stint required for wrist•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Headed for MRI•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: X-rays come back negative•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Exits after collision at home•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Carries no-hitter into sixth•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Grabs win in nightcap against Reds•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...