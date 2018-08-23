Hellickson said Thursday that his wrist remains too sore to throw breaking balls but hopes to return to the mound before the end of the season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Hellickson added that he has resumed throwing a little in recent days but can't get any torque on the ball to throw off-speed pitches, which indicates that the wrist requires more time to heal. The manner in which he stated that he hopes to return before the end of the year implies that he will remain sidelined for at least another couple weeks, so don't expect to see him back in action until mid-September at the earliest.