Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Will make rehab start this weekend
Hellickson (hamstring) will pitch in a minor-league game this weekend, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson will likely only need the one rehab assignment after tossing a simulated game Tuesday. If all goes well this weekend, expect to see Hellickson back in the Nationals' rotation for the series against Philadelphia from June 29 through July 1.
